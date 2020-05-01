Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $190.23 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

