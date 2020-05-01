Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Martinrea International from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.