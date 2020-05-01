Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

MRE opened at C$8.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

