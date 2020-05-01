Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $14.93 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million.

In other news, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $486,617.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 8,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $135,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

