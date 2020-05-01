MCF Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,909.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

