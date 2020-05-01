MCF Advisors LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 347,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.1% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 237,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $396.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

