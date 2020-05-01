Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Up 9.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $96.29 and last traded at $92.80, 839,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 421,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $10,167,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

