Metlife (NYSE:MET) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.48, 9,826,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 7,793,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,273,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,958,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

