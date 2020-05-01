Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Metro stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

