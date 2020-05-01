MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 579,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after buying an additional 221,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $7.31 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

