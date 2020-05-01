Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,027 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $273,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

