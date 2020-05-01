Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

