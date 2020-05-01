Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

