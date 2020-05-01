Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

