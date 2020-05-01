Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 164,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 213,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

