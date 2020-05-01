Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.