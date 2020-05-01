Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

