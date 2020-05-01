Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a market cap of $298.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

