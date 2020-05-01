MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Up 10.4% After Earnings Beat

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was up 10.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $110.75 and last traded at $107.95, approximately 1,149,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 478,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.99%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

