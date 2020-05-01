Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) vs. AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Head to Head Analysis

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 117.32 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -15.54 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 156.23 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -10.46

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momenta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals -1,215.25% -82.12% -58.59%

Volatility and Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVITA MED LTD/S and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.52%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

