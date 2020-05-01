Moody’s Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

MCO opened at $243.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

