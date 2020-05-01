Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

MS stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

