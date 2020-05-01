Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

