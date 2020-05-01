Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

