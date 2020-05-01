National Bank Financial Trims Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Target Price to C$15.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TCL.A opened at C$12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The company has a market cap of $909.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.60.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

