National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National HealthCare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

