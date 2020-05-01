NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 283.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $141,705,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.64 and a beta of 0.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

