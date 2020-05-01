New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 8.2% After Strong Earnings

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.13, approximately 5,421,178 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,179,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

