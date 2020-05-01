Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $86,121,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $13.88 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

