Next Capital Management LLC Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,588,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,054.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,909.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

