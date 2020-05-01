NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 396 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.44 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

