NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,771 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

