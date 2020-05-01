NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $280,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $51.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

