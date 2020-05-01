NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $324,000 Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

