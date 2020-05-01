NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

