NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.78 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.