NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

CTAS stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

