NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.71. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

