NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

