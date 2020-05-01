NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

