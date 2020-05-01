NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 40,704 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSE NVT opened at $18.65 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

