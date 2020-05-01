NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 874 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

NYSE AGN opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.