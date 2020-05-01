NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

