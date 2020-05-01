NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 269.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE opened at $231.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

