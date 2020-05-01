Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,300 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 5,842.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1,334.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.