Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 1,027.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,548,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $172,992.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $1,514,990 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

GrubHub stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.