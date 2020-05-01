Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,825 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 714.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

