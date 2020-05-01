Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $196,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 113,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after buying an additional 106,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

