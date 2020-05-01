Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $44,329,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $37,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Shares of W stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $160,340.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,035,112 shares of company stock valued at $26,502,362. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.