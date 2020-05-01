Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

